Minnesota running back is a perfect free agency target for Broncos
The Denver Broncos will be looking to bolster the offensive backfield this offseason and free agency will have some options.
There is a real chance that Javonte Williams will not be at 100 percent and ready to take the field when the season kicks off in September and if the team is smart, they won't rush him back into action.
With that said, the Broncos are going to need some reinforcements.
The thought of bringing back veteran Latavius Murray is one that few seem to disagree with. That is a deal that the team needs to get done, but he won't be enough.
Mike Boone and Marlon Mack are unrestricted free agents and there's no real reason to bring them back. The team will also likely cut Chase Edmonds in a cost-cutting move.
That leaves Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett and Tyreik McAllister as the only other running backs on the team. Badie could have some value but the other two guys are practice squad players in all likelihood.
While fans within Broncos Country have thrown out potential names in free agency such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders, none of those were ever likely. Barkley and Jacobs both received the franchise tag from their teams.
There are other recognizable names on the free-agent market, which opens next week, but a guy who has been a career backup is the best option and the one that the team should make a move for.
That would be Alexander Mattison.
Despite being in the league for four seasons, the former third-round pick is still just 24 years old, In addition, he's carried the ball just 404 times in his career, an average of 101 carries per season. In other words, there is plenty of tread left on his tires.
He's played behind Dalvin Cook, giving the Minnesota Vikings a tremendous combination. But he's good enough to start for many teams and the Broncos should give him that opportunity.
He has averaged over four yards per carry in his career. He's quick and elusive, can grind out the tough yardage or find the end zone as a goal-line back but he can also catch the ball out of the backfield.
The best part? Spotrac projects Mattison to sign a deal worth around $2.2 million per year, making him quite affordable and far more affordable than any of the guys mentioned above.
For comparison, Spotrac predicts that Sanders will get $7.2 million per year. In that case, give me Mattison, easily.
The Broncos can get a guy on the cheap who can perform at a high level and not only hold down the fort until Williams is fully healthy, but pair with him well into the future.
General manager George Paton is also familiar with Mattison from their time in Minnesota together and would likely vouch for his signing.
This move makes too much sense. Make it happen.