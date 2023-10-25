Denver Broncos should inquire about Chase Young and Montez Sweat
Reportedly, the Washington Commanders could move some pieces at the trade deadline. Should the Denver Broncos look to add to their weak defensive line?
The Washington Commanders might be in selling mode at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, and two of their best players could be on the move. The Denver Broncos should sniff around this possibility. The Broncos got a full taste of just how good the Commanders' DL was in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Apparently, the Commanders have not been talking long-term contract extensions with either Chase Young or Montez Sweat, two players who are both making around $10 million this year and set to be free agents in 2024. With the team going 1-4 in their last five games after a 2-0 start, and Ron Rivera's seat heating up, the new ownership might want to clean house and start fresh.
Here's what Dianna Russini had to say about the situation in The Athletic:
"Washington Commanders defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat both have contracts expiring after the season and could be on the trade block. I was told Washington has made calls to take the temperature of the market but is staying patient now, and that the next two weeks of play will shape the decision on their futures. The sense I get out of Washington is one of them will be on the move … if Washington can get the proper compensation."- Dianna Russini
Honestly, pick your poison here. Montez Sweat was a first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019 and has 34.5 sacks, 192 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 84 QB hits in 66 games. He's got 5.5 sacks and 10 QB hits through seven games in 2023, so he's put up very strong numbers. His career high in sacks was nine back in 2020, and he had a career-high 28 QB in 2022.
He's 27 years old and would be a very nice pickup for the Denver Broncos, and Chase Young could be as well. He was a first-round pick of the team in 2020. Young played in 15 games in 2020 and had 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits. He only played in 12 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but he's back on the right track in 2023, appearing in six games and has 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.
Chase Young is also just 24 years old, so this is someone who has his entire prime ahead of him. The Denver Broncos are definitely missing some juice up front along the defensive line, so I don't think they should shy away about seeing what these players would cost. I don't think Denver should just exclusively sell, either. Sure, they're mostly a bad team and have just two wins in seven games, but there could be a player or two available at the trade deadline that might fit Sean Payton's vision for the team.
A 24-year-old pass rusher could be had for the right price. He also might be the type of player that Payton covets, so I don't see why he shouldn't at least call the Commanders up and see what he'd cost. If for the right price, the Broncos should be all over one of these players.