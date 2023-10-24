The Denver Broncos need to trade for pass rusher Danielle Hunter
The defense is missing juice up front, and Danielle Hunter can be that guy for the team.
The Denver Broncos defense is still bad and is missing some juice up front. Well, adding someone at the deadline may sound like a bad idea, but I wouldn't be so sure. Reports have been swirling for a while that the Minnesota Vikings could trade their second best player in Danielle Hunter, who teams called about in the offseason.
Hunter and the Vikings agreed to a revised contract that pays him more money this year, but he is still a free agent in 2024 and probably isn't going to re-sign with them. Well, fortunately for Hunter, he's making a great case to get paid again. The 28-year-old currently leads the NFL in sacks with 8.0 and tackles for loss with 11. He's been all over the field but is on a 3-4 Vikings team.
Hunter probably prefers to get traded to a contender, but the Denver Broncos could have interest and should make the deal. First of all, it's clear that the defense needs a ton more work than the offense when the offseason comes. The Broncos could add a couple more pieces in the secondary and most definitely need to add some juice along the defensive front.
I think the only unit that won't see a lot of attention on the defense is the inside linebackers. However, I think we could see a totally re-worked secondary that still features Patrick Surtain II, and some movement along the defensive front. Danielle Hunter is someone who has played as a defensive end and as a stand-up EDGE rusher.
He'd fill a huge hole for the Broncos down in the trenches and has been playing at a high level his entire career. He also has connects with George Paton, who was in the Vikings' front office when Hunter was drafted. Sure, Paton might not be with the team in 2024, but I'm sure Paton could at least convince Sean Payton to pick up the phone and see what it could cost.
I think the Broncos could speed up a genuine rebuild with their defense by acquiring a high-quality veteran like Hunter. I don't think trading for Hunter would instantly turn the Broncos' defense into a good unit, but he'd be a nice addition to make and to keep around for another three or so years.