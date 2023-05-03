Denver Broncos should follow pattern of New York Jets
The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are in a similar situation. The Broncos should take some notes from the New York Jets' free agency habits. Most of free agency is over but there should be another small wave of players latching on to teams as we progress closer to the start of the 2023 season.
The biggest move of the offseason thus far is the New York Jets swinging a trade for future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers being traded seemed to be years in the making, and it finally happened.
The Broncos likely thought that Rodgers was on his way to Denver last year, but that fell through, and the team instead opted to trade for Russell Wilson. Both the Broncos and the Jets are in similar spots as franchises-- both need to win now and have talented but aging Super Bowl-champion quarterbacks.
The Jets have done quite a bit of work this offseason in improving their roster outside of Rodgers and I think the Broncos have done that to an extent as well, however I think Denver could tick it up a notch. The Jets have brought over a good bit of help for Aaron Rodgers by signing some of his former teammates and have clearly angled themselves to go all in.
I understand that the Broncos have done something similar. They have invested in the offense and have brought in new faces that can help the team immediately, but I sense a stronger urgency from the Jets to get their team into a win-now mode.
Why hasn't Denver signed Ben Jones? Why haven't they perhaps signed another wide receiver, especially with the uncertainty with Tim Patrick's return? Why haven't the Broncos brought in another running back? Ezekiel Elliot and Leonard Fournette are out there.
Why hasn't Denver brought in another cornerback? They did draft Riley Moss, but are they really confident in a rookie CB? Why haven't they signed someone else for the defensive line? That unit is looking a bit thin.
This is probably an unfounded complaint, but I just think the Broncos should pay attention to what the Jets are doing. New York is clearly going all-in with the Rodgers' acquisition, and their free agency moves have proved that. I think Denver can be more aggressive with the last remaining waves of FA.