Former Broncos Super Bowl champion signs with Chiefs' rival
On Wednesday, news broke that former Denver Broncos' quarterback and Super Bowl champion Trevor Siemian signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Siemian actually reunites with former Broncos' coach and now Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. This is a great move for both sides, as the Bengals get a competent backup option and someone who should have a strong grasp of the offense.
For Siemian, the former 2015 seventh-round pick continues to defy the odds and sign contracts in the NFL. Siemian, 31, started 24 games for the Denver Broncos from 2015-2017 and went 13-11 in his starts.
He threw 30 touchdown passes against 24 interceptions for Denver and did look promising during his de-facto rookie campaign in 2016.
Since then, he's played for the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints (with Sean Payton), and the Chicago Bears.
Trevor Siemian actually played decently well for the Saints back in 2021, throwing 11 touchdowns against three interceptions in six total appearances.
Trevor Siemian seems to hold a part of the Denver Broncos' fanbase. Not only is he a Super Bowl champion from 2015, but his starts in Denver were about as good as you could have asked for from a seventh-round QB.
He's made a nice career for himself as a backup in the NFL, with earnings coming in at $8,365,034, according to overthecap.com. That isn't too shabby for a seventh-round pick. Honestly, Siemian would have made a ton of sense for the Broncos this offseason, as he played with Sean Payton before and the team could have easily done better at QB2 than Brett Rypien. They opted for Jarrett Stidham instead.
Trevor Siemian now joins one of the Kansas City Chiefs newest rivals over the last few years. Cincinnati and Kansas City have split their two playoff matchups between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
Both teams have represented the Super Bowl recently and that trend is probably going to continue for years in the future.
Congratulations to Trevor Siemian for signing a deal with the Bengals. I think most of us in Broncos Country wish him all the best.