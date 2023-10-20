10 Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton trades Broncos should consider
By Ryan Heckman
Before the October 31 trade deadline, the Denver Broncos figure to be one of the busiest teams in the league.
At 1-5, the Broncos' season is all but over. They have some draft capital to recoup from the last couple of years' moves, and a situation at wide receiver where they'd like to move toward a youth movement.
Jerry Jeudy seems to have worn out his welcome in a way, while Courtland Sutton is 28 and on a long-term contract. If the Broncos do move either of them, one of the following 10 deals might make sense.
Trade Number 1: The reigning NFC Champions make a bold move
Do the Philadelphia Eagles need to make a move for a receiver? Of course not. Having A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith already, the Eagles are set. Not to mention, Dallas Goedert is quite the weapon at tight end. But, this is the kind of move a team makes when they are all in.
Philadelphia will likely be a contender for the next few years at least, so giving up a couple of draft picks isn't the end of the world. Philly also gives up an edge rusher who has found his way out of the rotation in Derek Barnett. Maybe, he finds his next long-term home in Denver. Regardless, the Eagles find a home for Barnett and the Broncos get a couple of picks for Jeudy.
Trade Number 2: The Chiefs are done waiting for the offense to explode
Kansas City has yet to show us the offense we're accustomed to seeing out of them, this season. Patrick Mahomes has had some human moments, which is rare, as much as we hate to admit it. The Chiefs do not have a legitimate WR1 on their team currently, but instead have a few WR2 and WR3 candidates.
This deal gets them Courtland Sutton for a third-round pick. Mahomes finally has his alpha outside receiver he can go to on a regular basis, leaving a bit more openings for guys like Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney to make plays underneath and over the middle.