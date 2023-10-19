ESPN suggests Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy to AFC West rival
Will the Broncos trade Jeudy? Probably yes, but within the AFC West? Maybe not, but anything can happen. who knows?
The NFL trade deadline is getting closer, and there have been rumors regarding the Denver Broncos listening offers for two of their wide receivers. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to be specific.
Ahead of week 7, ESPN Analysts Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote an article about predictions for the week, fantasy football stuff, and buzz around the league. Within the article, each of the two analysts wrote about one move in the trade deadline that should fix problems for a specific team.
Graziano wrote about the Kansas City Chiefs trading for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. As crazy as it sounds, Kansas City does not have a clear wide receiver number one, they have not had one since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins ahead of last season. The Broncos exercised Jeudy's fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Trading him for a good return could be a good option for Denver, especially after they selected Marvin Mims in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Graziano thinks that the Chiefs should trade a third-round pick to the Broncos for Jeudy ...
And wrote the following regarding the trade idea ...
""The Broncos need picks, and Jeudy might need a change of scenery. He has a more complete skill set than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and more experience than the Chiefs' other wideouts. Kansas City seems to need someone who can threaten a defense down the field while Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross work their way into their roles. How realistic is it? The Broncos might not want to deal him in the division, and his nearly $13 million guaranteed salary for 2024 might be an issue for the Chiefs. But it's more likely than Davante Adams, I would think, and at some point the Broncos are going to start moving some veterans for picks.""- Dan Graziano, ESPN
Denver selected Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, to be specific, with the 15th overall pick. It was rumored that the Broncos were trading Jeudy in the offseason, but it did not happen. Ahead of the Draft, Jeudy was also a name that was buzzing around the league as a trade candidate, but it also did not happen.
Denver is 1-5 and Jeudy has not done much, as he has been dealing with knee issues, so trading him right now that he is healthy can make sense. Overall in his young NFL career, Jerry has had multiple injuries. He has appeared in 46 games for the Denver Broncos and has yet to have a season with more than 975 receiving yards. He had nine touchdowns in his first three seasons and has yet to receive a touchdown pass in the 2023-2024 season.
So far in this season, he played in four out of five games, and has the following stats:
- 20 receptions
- 222 yards
- 0 touchdowns.
Quarterback Russell Wilson spoke about Jeudy in Wednesday's media session, and said the following ...
Will the Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy ahead of the October 31st deadline? Do you see him in Kansas City?