3 dark horse trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy
Could the Broncos look at moving their young, stud wide receiver?
By Ryan Heckman
The Denver Broncos are facing a harsh reality that, well, they simply aren’t all that good. This is a team that has several holes and is better off selling at this year’s trade deadline in order to carve out what they hope to be a successful 2024 offseason.
Denver has a few pieces they could look at moving prior to the deadline, including potentially a pair of wide receivers.
One of those receivers, Jerry Jeudy, could still fetch a hefty return. Some teams might make sense, which we’ve already outlined. But, there are a handful of dark horse destinations to look out for as well.
1. New York Giants
The New York Giants appear to be an absolute mess. They are sitting at 1-4, with their only win coming over the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals. This offense looks to be a far cry from where they were a year ago, with Brian Daboll taking Daniel Jones and helping him to a career year.
The Giants still have time to bounce back and potentially earn a wild card bid, but it will take a whole lot of work. When thinking about trade spots for Jeudy, many think of contending teams who need another big piece on offense, not necessarily a team toward the bottom of the league.
But, the Giants have been lacking a true no. 1 wide receiver for a long time now. Jeudy could give them exactly that. He hasn't had the most excellent start to his career in Denver, and New York could be a fresh opportunity for him to establish himself as an alpha. The Giants are also a team that features a lof of strong WR2 and WR3 candidates, which would allow those guys to function better in their roles.