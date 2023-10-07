3 players the Broncos could trade to spring youth movement
If the Broncos are for real about focusing on younger players, it's time to start planning ahead
By Ryan Heckman
The Denver Broncos are at a point where they very well could take a year or so before they are competitive once again. At 1-3, things aren't necessarily looking up, especially playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Recently, the team released veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory. It was a move in which head coach Sean Payton described as follows:
“We felt like with some of our younger players and where we are going, it was best for our team right now."
Well, if the Broncos are going to indeed focus on younger players, that sounds like somewhat of a rebuild or "retool" is in store. If that's the case, then these three players could be candidates to trade by this year's deadline.
1.Josey Jewell, LB
28-year-old linebacker Josey Jewell has been a staple in this Broncos defense for a few years now, and he's in the final year of his contract with the team. Jewell has been one of the very best players on this defense in 2023; a unit that has struggled mightily overall.
Any team that's looking for a linebacker who is a sure tackler and can also drop back into coverage should take a look at Jewell. He's the perfect type of defensive player to add to a championship roster that will come in and only bring positive, and right away, too.
On the season, Jewell has 19 tackles and one pass defensed and is returning soon from injury. Any team wanting a stout linebacker should come calling, and the Broncos can net a draft pick in return.