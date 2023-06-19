Denver Broncos' roster: Wide receiver room could look much different in 2024
The Denver Broncos' wide receiver room appears to be rock solid at the moment, but the unit may look much different in the 2024 season. According to overthecap.com, the Denver Broncos are projected to be OVER the cap by about $17 million in 2024.
If that ends up holding true, the team may have to work some roster magic to get under the cap. In fact, they may not be able to spend a ton of money next year even when they get under the cap. In recent years, the Broncos have typically had a good bit of money to spend in free agency, and part of that was likely due to them not spending big money on a quarterback.
Now, not only with Russell Wilson on a huge deal, but several other players on big contracts, one unit that could see a good bit of change would be the wide receivers. Two players that may end up off the roster next year because of cap issues and perhaps other reasons are Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton.
The 6'4" tall duo are both extremely important to the offense, and I don't think the Broncos would part with both next offseason unless something major happened, like shockingly great play from Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway, but both players would be entering the latter stages of their respective extensions they both signed a couple of years ago.
Sutton is under contract through 2025, and Patrick is under contract through 2024. If the Broncos were to designate both as a post-June 1st cut or trade, they'd save $13.5 million by moving Sutton and $9.9 million by moving Patrick.
That would bring them $23.4 million in cap savings, which would put them back above water with their 2024 cap number. The Broncos added both Callaway and Mims Jr in the 2023 offseason, and those additions could make both Sutton and Patrick expendable.
This would then leave Jerry Jeudy, Mims, and Callaway as the top wide receivers, given Callaway is re-signed, as he's on a one-year deal. That may end up being a very good trio, but the Broncos would likely want to add a big body to this unit if Sutton and Patrick were parted with.
With Jeudy, Quinn Meinerz, and even Patrick Surtain II potentially needing extensions next offseason, the wide receiver room, which may be the deepest position on the roster, may undergo some shocking change.