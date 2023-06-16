Bleacher Report proposes interesting trade for the Denver Broncos
A recent Bleacher Report article proposed a few shocking trades that would impact playoff races in 2023. A certain Broncos' receiver was mentioned in one of the trades.
Both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy's names came up in trade rumors earlier this offseason, but it never seemed like Denver was actively shopping either player. Moreover, the Broncos were apparently asking for quite the high price for both Sutton and Jeudy:
"According to 9News' Mike Klis, they wanted a first-round pick for Jerry Jeudy or a second-rounder for Sutton in March, which seems to match ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano's late-April report about the team's asking prices:- Maurice Moton
"Teams have known for a while the Broncos would consider moving one of their wide receivers, but they've asked for high prices in return for Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. Teams are watching to see whether Denver drops its demands for those guys, but as of now neither seems likely to get moved.""
A first rounder for Jeudy and second rounder for Sutton are both steep prices, which makes me think Denver never wanted to move either, but would have if they were presented with an offer they could not refuse.
Now, B/R is proposing the Broncos trade Courtland Sutton to the New England Patriots for a 2024 second round pick. If they were to offer that tomorrow for Sutton, I'd feel comfortable if Denver would make that move. They bolstered their WR room this offseason with additions Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway, so the room could make it by if a player like Sutton was removed from the equation.
A second round pick from the Patriots could end up being in the top half of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft as well, so the pick might carry a bit more value in that way. Sutton hasn't been able to return to his 2019 form after suffering a torn ACL in the beginning of the 2020 season.
With his age slowly getting up there and and eventual expiring contract, making this trade for a second round pick could be a logical move for the long-term.
Here's more of what Bleacher Report had to say about this trade proposal:
"Assuming the Broncos stand pat on the compensation for Jeudy and Sutton but remain open to offers, the latter seems like a more realistic trade option because a second-round pick isn't much for a receiver-needy team in win-now mode.- Maurice Moton
Over the past few days, the Patriots have hosted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his free-agent tour. The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote, "there's optimism" for an agreement between the Patriots and Hopkins.
Nonetheless, the 31-year-old has plenty of time to make a decision on his next destination, which leaves time for other teams to sign him."
The Pats do appear to be very willing to add at the WR spot, as they are hosting DeAndre Hopkins on a visit this week. They replaced the departed Jakobi Meyers in free agency with JuJu Smith-Schuster, and also signed former Miami Dolphins' tight end Mike Gesicki, so they've added some decent weapons.
They do lack a WR with WR1 upside, and perhaps Sutton could be that for them.