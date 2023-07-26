Denver Broncos roster: What could team get if they traded some of their top players?
What could the Denver Broncos get in hypothetical trades for some of their top players?
Let's just say for a minute that the Denver Broncos were winless at their bye week in the 2023 NFL season and had a complete firesale. What would they get for some of their top players? I am not saying this will happen. In fact, I think this team is right in the thick of things when their bye week comes around in 2023.
They play eight games before their break in 2023. I think they'll be 5-3 at that point and will explore adding bodies to make a run at the postseason. Well, let's just say for a second that the Broncos are 0-8 at the bye week, which just so happens to be at the same time as the trade deadline.
In this case, the team would trade some of their veteran players to recoup some draft capital and embrace a full rebuild. Don't even get me started on how badly Russell Wilson would have to play for the Broncos to not win a single game before their bye week.
Anyway, let's predict some trade packages for a few veteran players if the Broncos were to trade them in 2023.
1. Patrick Surtain II
I think the return for Patrick Surtain II would be no less than two first-round picks, likely in 2024 and 2025. I think that is the baseline for any negotiations, and if a team is not willing to offer multiple first-rounders plus perhaps a mid-rounder, the Broncos should say no.
Two first-round picks would let the Broncos get into a great position to hypothetically trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get their franchise QB, perhaps Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. If the Broncos knew they could get a franchise QB just by essentially trading Patrick Surtain II, they'd surely do it.
Surtain is good, but CB is not nearly as important as the QB spot.