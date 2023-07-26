Recent cornerback contract is excellent news for Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II is going to become the richest DB in NFL history next offseason
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recently signed a huge contract extension. This is excellent news for the future extension that Patrick Surtain II will sign with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are likely going to make Surtain, the best DB in football, a very rich man next offseason.
Surtain is coming off an All-Pro season with the Denver Broncos in 2022, and as a 22-year-old, was voted the best CB in football according to Jeremy Fowler's poll among NFL personnel. That is very high praise for a young player who is set to enter his age-23 season.
Surtain was arguably the best CB in football during his rookie season, which is simply insane to think about. He's consistently able to match up with the best WR from the offense and has shut down some of the best WRs in football. He can truly do it all as a corner and has all the physical tools to be one of the best CBs to ever play this game.
Patrick Surtain II is likely going to sign a massive contract extension next offseason for the Denver Broncos. With a franchise player like Surtain, there really is no way the Broncos don't extend him. There might be some disagreements with the contract negotiations, which I assume is very normal, but we'll likely see a contract that is worth well over $100 million.
Trevon Diggs, an inferior cornerback, recently signed an extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. The deal is worth $97 million and is for five years, so it comes out to $19.4 million per season. Let's dive into some of the current top cornerback contracts.
As of now, there is only one cornerback in the NFL who has a contract worth at least $100 million, and it would belong to Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns, who is probably the 10th-best CB in football. His deal is worth $100.5 million.
There are three other cornerbacks who have contracts worth at least $97 million. They are Marshon Lattimore, Marlon Humphrey, and Trevon Diggs. In terms of average annual value, which is what players like to beat, Jaire Alexander's contract is worth $21 million per season, which is the tops among CBs.
Ward's contract is worth $20.1 million. Lattimore's is worth $19.52 million per year, and Humphrey's is worth $19.5 million per season. Just based on this information alone, I think we can predict a range of where Surtain's contract is going to fall.
The length should be pretty easy to figure out. The top contracts are five years long, and outside of QBs and OL, we really don't see contracts longer than five years. So, being that Surtain will only be entering his age-24 season, so a five-year deal makes a lot of sense for both sides.
If the current CB contract market remains the same and Alexander is still the top with $21 million, I bet we see Surtain easily cross that, perhaps hitting $23 million per year. That number across five years would give the contract a total value of $115 million.
The next big thing that people pay attention to is the guarantees of the contract. Ward's contract is the highest-guaranteed one at $71.25 million. Again, we should see Surtain easily top that. I think pegging the guarantees at a nice, round number like $75 million seems like a solid prediction.
Could we see Patrick Surtain II sign a contract extension with the Denver Broncos worth around five-years, $115 million, with $75 million guarantees? It may not be these exact numbers, but I would be shocked if it's not close to this. What's also nice is CB is a premium position in the NFL, so Denver will have every reason to get this deal done and make Surtain a long-term fixture on the defense.