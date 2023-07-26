5 big storylines heading into Denver Broncos training camp
- Several position battles to keep tabs on
- Will the team's top RB be ready to go?
- Which players are going to play their way onto the roster?
The Denver Broncos will officially open their 2023 training camp on Friday and the team will have many questions to answer and storylines for fans to follow with a brand new coaching staff and hopefully, the dawn of a new era, ready to start.
Training camp may not be what it once was in the NFL. There's only a handful of practices (no more two-a-days), but teams still must make the most of the time that they have. For the Broncos, like most teams, most of the things to keep an eye on in training camp will center around position battles and which players will help round out the final 53-man roster.
Fans will also want to see that the team is firing on all cylinders and ready to go in practices and in preseason games. Yes, that part is important, Nathaniel Hackett.
With camp on the cusp of kicking off, here are some of the top storylines to follow with the Broncos.
Top Denver Broncos storylines ahead of training camp: The health of Javonte Williams
It was recently announced that the Broncos' top running back, Javonte Williams, will not start training camp on the PUP list, which many may see as a surprise.
The hope all offseason has been that Williams is back to full speed by the time the season kicks off after suffering a major knee injury that shut him down in 2022, but he appears to be well ahead of schedule.
The Broncos should still proceed with caution, especially since the depth behind him is a bit questionable, but it is an encouraging sign that he appears to be a full participant as camp is rolling around.
The Broncos have not done much to address the running back position this offseason outside of signing Samaje Perine, so Williams is going to need to be one of the biggest offensive factors that the team has.