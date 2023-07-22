Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
The Denver Broncos will open training camp in preparation for the 2023 season on Friday, July 28. The team will have 90 players fighting for roster spots and looking to be a part of Sean Payton's first season in Denver.
Of course, many of these spots are easy to predict as there are a handful or players who are essentially locked into a spot on the team.
Here, I am going to predict what the 53-man roster will look like when the season kicks off in Week 1.
Note: Following the recent signing of kicker Brett Maher, the team has yet to announce a subsequent release to get down to 90 players on the roster as of this writing.
Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Quarterback (2): Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham
Cuts: Ben DiNucci, Jarrett Guarantano
There is certainly a chance that the Broncos will keep three quarterbacks and initially, I had it that way. But upon revision, there are just more important holes to fill than a No. 3 quarterback and the team should be in good shape with Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, who they handed a sizeable contract this offseason to be a backup.
Ben DiNucci or Jarrett Guarantano will absolutely be placed on the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers. DiNucci should be considered the easy favorite in that race as he has NFL experience and is coming off of a great spring season in the XFL.