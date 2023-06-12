Denver Broncos roster: How does their under-25 core of players look?
Denver Broncos roster: How does their under-25 core of players look?
Defense: Drew Sanders, JL Skinner, Nik Bonitto, Matt Henningsen, Riley Moss, Caden Sterns, Baron Browning, Patrick Surtain II
There is some projection with this unit, but there could be a ton to be excited about for the Broncos. All of Drew Sanders, JL Skinner, and Riley Moss were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, so there is a bunch of unknowns with each player, but there is reason to be excited.
There's truly also a ton of projection with Nik Bonitto, Matt Henningsen, Caden Sterns, and Baron Browning. Bonitto and Henningsen played sparingly in 2022, and Sterns has shown some promise in limited action as well.
Browning is projected to start at pass rusher for the Broncos, but he is still pretty new to the position. Not much needs said about Patrick Surtain II, who is the best cornerback in football. This is a core that could end up making a ton of noise in 2023 but also turn into a slew of underperforming players if things go wrong.
Besides Surtain, I am most excited to see Caden Sterns and Baron Browning. Both do have an "in" to the starting lineup for week one unless something does awry. Browning is having a knee procedure, which could put a wrench in things, but he's young and has a ton of potential, so he'll be back into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
With a whopping eight players on defense under 25 and potentially part of the core, the Broncos might continue their trend of fielding top defenses now and in the future.