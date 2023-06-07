Possible blockbuster trade falling into Denver Broncos laps
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just said on the Inside Minicamps show, that the Minnesota Vikings are receiving trade calls surrounding pass-rusher Danielle Hunter.
Pass rusher is still a position of need for the Denver Broncos, and Hunter can be a good addition to the room. Hunter is a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time second-team All-Pro. A trade for him would make a lot of sense for Denver, especially because of his cap hit, and position need. Danielle has a $5 million cap hit for next year, so it would be very cheap.
In the 2022-2023 season, Hunter had the following stats ...
- 17 games, 17 starts
- 65 tackles (46 solo)
- 10.5 sacks
- 3 pass breakups
- 1 forced fumble
- 22 QB Hits
He is a very experienced pass-rusher with 71 career sacks. George Paton was the assistant general manager for the Minnesota Vikings when they drafted Hunter in 2015, so there is a connection, and Denver can be a possible landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler if he ends up getting traded.
Denver needs to add a veteran because getting to the quarterback was a major problem for the Broncos' defense. Hunter had 10.5 sacks last season, which is four more than the Broncos' sack leader from 2022-23 (Dre'Mont Jones, who had 6.5).
The actual Broncos' pass-rush group includes Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Christopher Allen, Aaron Patrick, and Thomas Incoom.
We still do not know what the compensation would be, but teams are very interested in trading for Danielle Hunter, and Denver definitely makes sense as a landing spot.