5 dream scenarios for Denver Broncos in 2023 season
The 2023 NFL season is a chance for the Denver Broncos to find some redemption. The team hasn't had a winning record since the 2016 season and they haven't made the playoffs since their Super Bowl 50 season in 2015. Since the start of the 2017 season, the Denver Broncos have simply been one of the worst teams in football, no matter what changes at head coach or quarterback get made. But the offseason is a time to dream. It's a time for optimism.
What would be the dream scenario for the Denver Broncos in 2023? If you could "place an order" for things to go down a certain way in 2023, what would that order sound like?
I have some ideas. Here are my top five.
1. Russell Wilson wins MVP, Comeback Player of the Year
Everyone in Broncos Country is on pins and needles waiting to find out if the 2022 version of Russell Wilson is truly just who he is now or if it was an outlier. A lot of people seemed to be really enjoying Russ's failures last year because it was confirmation of their theories he was on the decline in Seattle already. It was a bizarre season, but a dream for the Denver Broncos -- and for Russ -- would be a big-time comeback season.
This would be satisfying on a number of levels, but if Russell Wilson is able to have a big comeback year, it would be euphoric for everyone in Broncos Country. It would vindicate Russell Wilson. It would validate the ownership's decision to sign off on his massive contract before seeing him play a down for their newly purchased team. It would vindicate George Paton. It would likely cement Sean Payton's legacy as an all-time great coach.
It would be a dream scenario to see Russell Wilson come out and win Comeback Player of the Year and MVP. Even if he just won CPoY, I think it would lead to something big for the Denver Broncos.