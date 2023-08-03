Denver Broncos RB3 competition heating up with preseason coming
- Javonte (if healthy) clear RB1
- Perine RB2
- Who's RB3?
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has said multiple times that the Broncos will have an aggressive rushing offense. Denver in the 2022-23 season was the 11th-worst rushing offense in the league. Quarterback Russell Wilson had the 11th-most rushing yards at his position with 277, and he also had three rushing touchdowns. His average for rushing attempts was 3.67 per game, and had 5 average yards/carry.
When he was in Seattle, coaches used Wilson's rushing game in a better way. I think that Sean Payton can take more advantage of it (Wilson's rushing game), and use it in a more explosive way.
Last season, in a week four matchup at Vegas, Broncos RB1 Javonte Williams had an awful knee injury that took him out for the entire season. Melvin Gordon was released due to fumbling issues. Latavius Murray led the team in rushing yards despite not being with the team since the start of the season. Murray signed with Buffalo in free agency.
Javonte Williams is already back, and if he can stay healthy, he will be the Broncos' starting running back. In free agency, the Broncos added two running backs. These are Samaje Perine, a pass protection machine, and Tony Jones Jr.
The actual running back room looks like this (at the moment):
- Javonte Williams
- Samaje Perine
- Tyler Badie
- Tony Jones Jr.
- Jaleel McLaughlin (UDFA)
I do not think that all five will make the 53-man roster. From what we have heard from Training Camp, it looks like Tyler Badie will be ahead of Jones Jr. and McLaughlin in the depth chart.
Badie was signed by the Broncos late in December and had a 24-yard receiving touchdown in the season-finisher against the Los Angeles Chargers. Besides having first-team reps, Badie has impressed the coaches
Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has been an impressive player in training camp too. I think that free agent acquisition Tony Jones Jr. will be the guy that does not make the cut.
At the moment, I think that the only way Jones Jr. would make the roster is to play in special teams, where he has played most of his career.
The debate will continue to heat up in the preseason as to which back will be RB3 on this Denver Broncos roster.