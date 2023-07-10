Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster predictions
We're now only just a couple of weeks away from Denver Broncos training camp where Sean Payton and his new coaching staff will lead 90 players to hopefully becoming relevant in both the AFC West and NFL playoff race in 2023. But before the Broncos become playoff relevant, they are going to have to go from 90 players to just 53 on the active roster.
But who is going to make up that group of players? At this point, we can only project what the 53-man roster will look like based on what could happen in training camp, where players will have the opportunity to impress the coaching staff and perhaps make strong cases to make the team when we might not see it coming.
There will be surprise inclusions. There will likely be players that end up making the team who aren't even on the 90-man roster right now. There will likely be surprise cuts and maybe even trades. We don't know what the future holds, but we're going to do our best to project it. Let's take a pre-training camp look at the Denver Broncos roster and who might make up the 53 when all is said and done.
Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions: Pre-training camp edition
Special teams: 3 (3/53): Riley Dixon (P), Mitchell Fraboni (LS), Elliott Fry (K)
Although the Denver Broncos have players at each of the specialist spots right now, I can't help but think that the eventual kicker for this team in 2023 is not yet on the roster. Now, Elliott Fry could go out there and surprise us all, but I think the Broncos are going to keep their eyes peeled for other options and the same could be said of the long snapper position.
Riley Dixon, signed in free agency, seems to have a strong hold on the punter job.
Quarterbacks: 3 (6/53): Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci
The major question mark right here is whether or not the Broncos intend on keeping three quarterbacks or four. If they only want to carry three, they might just try and sneak someone onto the practice squad. Of course, that will come after the preseason where guys will have had the chance to put some things out there on tape for every other NFL team to see.
If Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Guarantano can show well in the preseason, I hope the Broncos are able to keep both. If neither guy stands out, I hope the Broncos will pursue alternatives and try to add more talent to this room, even if it seems insignificant right now. I want Sean Payton and his staff to be able to develop talented young QBs, so players like DiNucci and Guarantano are worthwhile dart throws along with other players who might potentially become available.