5 Denver Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
Without question, certain players on a 90-man roster -- for any NFL team, not just the Denver Broncos -- are going to be overlooked at some point or another during the offseason. There's only so much to glean from OTAs, especially when you have rather limited access as Denver media was given by Broncos head coach Sean Payton this year. With that being said, based on what has been discussed and reported, there are undoubtedly some players whose stock seems to be pointing down as we head into training camp later this month.
But who?
There are at least five players -- a few of them at the same position group -- who might need to have a big training camp to get the arrow pointing back the right direction.
1. Baron Browning, EDGE
The first player I want to discuss is a player whose arrow is pointing down for a rather unfair reason. Baron Browning got hurt, needed a procedure done on his knee, and is now expected to land on the PUP to start camp, which could perhaps linger into the regular season. This is not good news for the Denver Broncos at all.
Browning has been expected to take a huge leap forward in his third NFL season and become perhaps the team's top pass rusher off the edge. Browning was initially drafted as an off-ball linebacker with the thought that he could utilize his pass rush skills similar to what we saw early on with Micah Parsons in Dallas, but just like Parsons has made a full-time transition to the edge, so has Browning.
Without Browning in the lineup, the Broncos have added free agent pass rusher Frank Clark, a veteran who raises the floor of a room that carries the "risk-reward" label heading into training camp. It's a shame we're not going to get Browning at training camp this year and that perhaps his third NFL season as a whole could be stunted because of the procedure being done on his knee.