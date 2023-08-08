6 Broncos players who need to play big in preseason opener
- Players will be trying to make the team, but also show fans that this team is different
- Last year's first draft pick needs to make some noise
- Fans should be keeping an eye on these players
Broncos players who need to come up big in first preseason game: Montrell Washington, Wide receiver
I recently spoke on the training camp that Montrell Washington is having and that seems to have put him squarely into consideration for the 53-man roster, something he was likely on the outside looking in on when camp first opened.
But he is going to need to expand on that because the team has so many options at the wide receiver position.
Washington should see good action in this game, likely catching passes from Jarett Stidham or Ben DiNucci, but he needs to maximize that opportunity. It will be interesting to see if he is put back to return any kickoffs or punts in this game.
Other wide receivers to watch that are looking to take a roster spot away from Washington include Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil and Taylor Grimes.