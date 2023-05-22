Denver Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: WR Taylor Grimes
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos added wide receiver Taylor Grimes as an undrafted free agent.
In recent years, the Broncos have loaded up their 90-man roster with wide receivers, generally bringing in multiple undrafted free agents at the position. They have had success with undrafted wide receivers and Rod Smith, who went undrafted, is the best wide receiver in team history.
But this year, they will have one from one of the most unlikely college football programs in the country.
Name: Taylor Grimes
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Incarnate Word
Grimes came to Incarnate Word, a private university in San Antonio, as a transfer from Illinois State ahead of the 2021 college football season. In two years with the Cardinals, he posted incredible numbers, including 170 receptions for 2,366 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Though Grimes didn't face the stiffest of competition playing in the Southland Conference, that kind of production cannot be scoffed at.
In Denver, he will be working from the bottom of the depth chart, which currently contains 12 wide receivers. But the team has already cut ties with one undrafted wide receiver that it initially signed (Dallas Daniels) so the team already viewed Grimes ahead of at least one player they had on the initial 90-man list.
Chances of making 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 2
The odds of Grimes sticking around and making this roster are not going to be good, but he has the kind of skills that can help him latch onto an NFL roster and become a productive player. Wes Welker had a similar physical stature and also went undrafted. He put together a Hall-of-Fame worthy career.
Grimes worked on the outside in college but because of his size, will have to adapt to being a slot receiver at the professional level. Because of his great hands and ability to run quick, concise routes, he should be able to do that well.
The Broncos have four wide receivers who are basically a lock to make the roster in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Marvin Mims. Marquez Callaway was brought in for his familiarity with Sean Payton and then there's still K.J. Hamler, a former second-round pick.
Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson both had good showings in training camp last summer as undrafted players and Kendall Hinton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Montrell Washington are all on the team as well.
Those are long odds for a guy like Grimes. Only one player, tight end Cole Wick, has ever played in an NFL regular-season game coming out of Incarnate Word. Grimes faces those odds as well.
He will likely be battling for a spot on the practice squad but he should have a decent shot at landing one of those.