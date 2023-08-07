Second-year Broncos wide receiver creating inspiring push to stick around
- Montrell Washington was drafted in the fifth round of last year's draft out of Samford.
The Denver Broncos have already had a wild training camp when it comes to the wide receiver position, but one player who many (including myself) figured to be on the outside looking in, is not in any hurry to continue his career with another team.
Montrell Washington figured to have a tough road to make this year's 53-man roster. The Broncos drafted Marvin Mims after bringing in Marquez Callaway as a free agent. Undrafted players last year, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil, are wide receivers filled with potential.
But Washington is not a fading star inside a crowded depth chart. Instead, he has been tremendous in camp thus far.
Washington's chances to make the roster to a drastic turn in a positive direction when Tim Patrick was lost to a season-ending injury and K.J. Hamler was waived due to a health condition.
Still, Washington's position on the roster likely comes down to whether or not he can fend Tremon Smith as the team's primary kick returner. Smith, a cornerback, has also played well on his side of the ball in camp.
I don't see much of a path for both of these guys to make the team, but stranger things have certainly happened.
Washington reminds me of a player the Broncos once drafted in the fifth round, Isaiah McKenzie. Used primarily as a return man, McKenzie was horrible mismanaged by then head coach Vance Joseph and his Broncos career went up in flames.
He quickly rebounded with the Buffalo Bills and became a key piece of their offense. McKenzie is similar in size and skill to McKenzie, so the Broncos should beware of giving up on him too soon.
As a rookie, McKenzie had just four catches for only two yards receiving. He added 30 yards rushing but had 611 return yards. He is still just 24 years old and has a long career ahead of him if he can continue to perform at a high level.
McKenzie is fighting his way off of the roster bubble and you have to respect that. He's raising his level of play and doing whatever he can to show the coaching staff that he should still be a part of this team.
When the Broncos kick off their preseason schedule this Friday, No. 12 will be one to keep a close e