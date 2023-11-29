Denver Broncos play most complete game of season in win over Browns
The Broncos have had plenty of lucky moments during its five-game win streak, but there was no luck involved in Denver's thorough victory over the Cleveland Browns.
By Collin Lee
When the Denver Broncos stood at 1-5, a mid-season turnaround felt impossible. I did not believe this Broncos team could salvage the season, but here we are. The Broncos are 6-5 and on the bubble in the AFC playoff picture. Even during the midst of Denver's current five-game win streak, talking playoffs felt like jumping the gun, but after witnessing the Broncos' most complete performance of the year, it feels like a trip to the playoffs could become a reality.
There have been plenty of lucky moments during Denver's five-game win streak. A plethora of penalties, head-scratching turnovers, and mistakes by the opposition have helped the Broncos eke out victories leaving many to wonder if the Broncos' recent winning formula could be sustainable. After a dominating win over a very solid Browns team in which the Broncos won all three phases, the answer to any questions about sustainability should be a resounding yes.
The Broncos' defense continued its dominance against Cleveland, grabbing at least three takeaways for a fourth straight game. Denver held the Browns offense- led by rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson- to just 12 points and an abysmal 2-13 on third down conversions. At this point, the defense has proven itself to be the most reliable component of this Broncos team, but what about the offense?
The very much up-and-down Broncos offense had its best game of the season against the Browns. Typically a team that has struggled to convert on third downs and in the red zone, Denver went 6-14 on third downs and scored touchdowns on three of its five red zone trips. The offense again relied heavily on the run game, totaling 169 rushing yards on 39 attempts. Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine received the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, and the Broncos even got Russell Wilson involved with some designed run and option plays.
These are impressive feats for an offense that has spent the majority of the year finding an identity, especially considering they did it against a Browns defense that sits atop almost every major statistical category. The Broncos offense is not just simply finding a way to make things work, they are improving every week, and doing it against some of the league's scariest defenses.
In the win over Cleveland, the Broncos proved not only that its winning formula could be sustainable, but they are a team that is still getting better. Denver has won five straight games against top-notch opponents, and I believe they are only scratching the surface of how good they can be. No one can predict how the rest of this season will play out, but the Broncos are here and in the thick of the playoff hunt. Other teams should be on notice.