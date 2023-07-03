Denver Broncos offensive line might be best position on roster
For the first time in what seems like years and years, the Denver Broncos offensive line just might be the most talented position group on their roster. This indeed being the case would make life so much easier for the team and Russell Wilson in 2023.
NFL teams do not win playoff games and Super Bowls without a solid offensive line. It's probably the second most important position on the team besides the QB. For years now, games in the NFL were and are won in the trenches.
That might be amplified now since the NFL is a pass-first league. Keeping QBs upright so they have time to throw is the name of the game now. Teams are passing the ball nearly 2/3rds of the time in certain situations, so having efficient OL players up front who can pass protect is a must.
Even with that, having a competent run game is still of huge importance as well. The Broncos appear to be heading towards a run-first offensive scheme in 2023 given their offseason additions on offense, which is fine.
That's how Russell Wilson was so efficient in Seattle for 10 years. The Seahawks constantly ran the heck out of the ball and took advantage of defenses playing the run to utilize their passing attack. It's a simple method of thought.
Well, fortunately, the Broncos' offensive line might be the best position group on their roster now, which is lovely.
From left to right, especially if the center position can get sorted out, Denver may not have a true weakness up front. Garett Bolles has proven to be one of the better left tackles in the NFL after playing quite poorly for the first 3.5 years of his career.
PFF ranked Bolles as the 23rd-best tackle in the NFL, which is a fine ranking considering there are 64 starting tackles in the NFL. Left guard Ben Powers was one of the very best guards in the NFL last year. According to ESPN.com, Powers was the 10th-best pass-blocking guard in football. He also ranked second in the NFL in run block win rate as a guard.
As for the center spot, there really isn't much to write home yet, but the team does seem to have faith in incumbent Lloyd Cushenberry.
Right guard is a much different story. Quinn Meinerz broke out in year two and earned a 12th-place ranking among guards according to PFF. Meinerz has gotten better in each of his first two seasons and might hit his stride in year three now that he'll be settled into a competent offensive scheme.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is also very good himself and finally brings some stability to the right side. ESPN ranked him as the 5th best run blocking tackle in the NFL in 2022, winning at a rate of 81%.
All across the offensive line, there is clear talent, and the additions of Powers and McGlinchey, replacing the likes of Dalton Risner and Cameron Fleming perhaps elevated this unit to the best overall position group on the roster.