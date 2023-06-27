Where are the greatest strengths within the Denver Broncos organization?
Considering the roster, front office, ownership, and everything in between, what five aspects of the Denver Broncos organization are the strongest? Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos appear to be a top-tier organization once again, from top to bottom.
In the last year, we've seen new and proactive ownership installed, replacing the Bowlen reign. We've seen, a couple of years before that, a widely respected front office executive in George Paton comes on as General Manager, and several months ago, one of the best offensive minds in NFL history was traded to the Broncos to become the next head coach of the team.
Roster-wise, there aren't many weaknesses on the Denver Broncos roster. George Paton and Sean Payton infused the roster with a ton of talent at positions of need. All that's missing, honestly, is the verdict with Russell Wilson.
Is he indeed washed up? Does he still have some great football left in him? Only time will tell. Let's rank, in order, the five biggest strengths of the entire organization.
5. George Paton, GM
Believe it or not, I think George Paton is just the 5th most valuable or biggest strength of the Denver Broncos organization. He's made some missteps as a GM, but he's widely respected around the NFL and was very picky with his future GM gig. He takes a hit in these rankings because Sean Payton gets the final say for the roster.
If the 2023 season doesn't go as well as the team would hope, I'd think that Payton would consider wanting to work with someone else, perhaps someone who he worked with during his time in New Orleans. Paton is smart, but if we're being honest, he has made some decisions that have greatly impacted the bad performances of the Broncos recently. He's still a very important part of the organization, though.