Broncos News: WR cut, eight players, including a kicker, getting tryouts at minicamp
The Denver Broncos opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and it will run through Thursday.
The team officially signed Frank Clark to a one-year deal on the day and to make room for him on the roster, the team parted ways with former Cherry Creek standout Nick Williams.
Williams had just signed with the Broncos on June 5 but will have to look for work elsewhere in order to continue his career. In addition, there were eight players invited to tryout for the team.
Jahcour Pearson, who led the XFL in receptions this past spring as a member of the Seattle Sea Dragons, is at the top of the list. But the Broncos also brought in a veteran kicker.
Randy Bullock, who has spent 11 seasons in the league as a member of seven different teams, will get a look from the coaching staff to see if he might be a better fit than Elliott Fry, a player who I wrote about not being the long-term answer at that position.
Bullock most recently kicked for the Tennessee Titans and has made 83.4 percent of his career kicks.
The other players invited to take part in minicamp were:
RB Benny Snell
CB Darren Evans
FB Ryan Nall
WR Jerreth Sterns
LB Austin Ajiake
LS Jack Landherr
The most notable name on that list is that of Snell, a former fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is on the small side at 5-foot-10 but he has 982 career rushing yards and is still just 25 years old. It would not be a surprise at all to see him get a shot on a team with a shallow depth chart at running back.
Broncos mandatory minicamp concludes on Thursday and that will be the final stop for the team before training camp begins in about six weeks. The coaching staff is definitely looking at the roster from all angles and Sean Payton is certainly looking to put his best foot forward in fielding a 53-man roster that fits his vision.