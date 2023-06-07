4 spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter
The Denver Broncos have put together a solid new roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season but there is still much to sort out as we enter the summer months.
The team will open training camp in roughly six weeks and that is when the "sorting out" process will reach a fevered pitch. New head coach Sean Payton and his staff will have a lot of evaluating to do and it will be interesting to see how spots are earned on the final 53-man roster.
But beyond that, the team still has some spots where a starter will need to be determined. Here's a closer look at those.
Spots where Denver Broncos still don't have a clear starter: Center
The center spot is one which should have a lot of attention paid to detail in camp and preseason games.
Lloyd Cushenberry is currently considered the starter, but his name is written in pencil, not anything more. Cushenbery has not gotten the best reviews in his time with the team and he will certainly have to prove he's still the guy this year.
The Broncos brought in Kyle Fuller through free agency. Last year's fifth-round pick, Luke Wattenberg and this year's seventh-round pick, Alex Forsyth, will all likely have the chance to overtake Cushenberry.
If Cushenberry is to lose the spot, it would be disappointing as the Broncos used a third-round pick on him in 2020. The guys behind him are all late-round picks but Payton is certainly going to put the best guy in that spot.
Though he was the 257th player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Forsyth is one to watch here.