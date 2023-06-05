Former XFL Receiving Leader Jahcour Pearson invited to Broncos Camp
The Denver Broncos seem to be doubling down on the league’s offensive talent as news broke that the team is extending a camp invitation to the XFL’s former leading receiver, Seattle Sea Dragons’ Jahcour Pearson.
The 5’7, 178-pound star wide receiver took the XFL by storm this spring with a league-best 60 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns. His electric performances throughout the season earned him All-XFL honors.
Pearson has been on the receiving end of several NFL team workouts. His most recent try-out with the San Francisco 49ers was a major topic of discussion in the NFL Twitter community as a leaked mini-camp clip showed Pearson blowing past several defenders for a big gain. Despite all the viral attention, Pearson still remains unsigned by the team.
For now, Pearson can put the missed opportunity behind him as two more have come knocking on his door. Both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have extended invitations to Pearson to attend team minicamps.
Denver makes a great case to bring him in. Now operating under offensive mastermind Sean Payton, putting together an explosive offense is the team’s top priority.
As a bonus, Denver is also the new home of Pearson’s former XFL quarterback and the league's leading passer, Ben Dinucci. With Dinucci under center, Pearson was targeted 84 times during a 10-week span and led the league with 32 first-down completions. The strong existing chemistry between the two could be beneficial for each of them down the stretch.
Despite all the attention, Pearson understands these camp invites are far from guaranteed spots on the team. In fact, at this point in the offseason, his chances of securing a roster spot are slim with the newest draft class drawing all the attention. However, Sean Payton and the Broncos have made it incredibly clear that no roster spot is safe on this team. If Pearson decides to try out for the team, he’ll likely be taking on similar style wideouts in KJ Hamler, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Montrell Washington for the final wide receiving slot.