Broncos News: Team looking at tight ends, former high draft pick visits Colts
The Denver Broncos may be looking to add another tight end to the roster, and the team brought in a couple for tryouts on Monday.
The Broncos are going to have a spot open on their 53-man roster following the news that safety Caden Sterns is going to miss the rest of the season. How will the team choose to fill that spot?
The team could elevate Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. He was used in the team's Week 1 game against the Raiders and caught a touchdown pass. The Broncos brought in three wide receivers on Tuesday, an indication that one of them could potentially take Humphrey's spot on the practice squad.
The Broncos took a look at Kevin Austin, Thyrick Pitts and Jalen Camp.
Austin went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2022 and was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the season on their practice squad. Pitts was undrafted out of Delaware this year and spent time with the New England Patriots. Camp was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by the Jaguars, but failed to make the team and was picked up by the Houston Texans. He played in five games over two seasons for the Texans and caught one pass for seven yards.
So while the Broncos are looking at what's out there, any move the team makes likely won't be earth-shattering. The same goes for the tight end position.
The Broncos will be without Greg Dulcich for "multiple weeks" with the same hamstring injury that seems to have overshadowed his early career.
In addition to the wide receivers the Broncos looked at on Tuesday, they also brought in tight ends Jake Tonges and Noah Togiai.
Undrafted out of Oregon State in 2020, Togiai has already been with three teams. He has played in six career games and has never caught a pass. Tonges was signed last season by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of California. He played in four games for the Bears, but didn't catch a pass.
K.J. Hamler gets a look from the Colts
The Broncos used a second-round pick on wide receiver K.J. Hamler in the 2020 draft, but he was plagued by injuries during his entire time there. When the team moved on from him this summer when an issue with his heart was discovered, it was noted that the two sides could come back together in the future.
On Tuesday, Hamler had a visit with the Indianapolis Colts. This indicates that Hamler is ready to resume his NFL career and he might not necessarily be looking to do it in Denver.
The Colts are not particularly deep at wide receiver, and the thought of pairing the unrealized potential of Hamler with the developing talent of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson makes sense.