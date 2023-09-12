It's clear Denver Broncos dodged a bullet not drafting QB Josh Allen in 2018
Josh Allen is able to fool people into thinking he's a superstar quarterback, but it's clear that that is not the case
The Denver Broncos made the right decision in not drafting current Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen back in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Broncos didn't have much at quarterback as the 2018 NFL Draft approached. They had signed Case Keenum in free agency after Keenum had put together a shockingly strong year for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Broncos also had an interest in signing Kirk Cousins, but Cousins ended up replacing Keenum in Minnesota. The Broncos were clearly buying into Keenum being able to replicate the success he had in 2017, but we all know that he didn't play nearly as well in Denver, and the team moved on after just one season. They also fired Vance Joseph after the 2018 NFL season.
Well, when the Broncos were on the clock with the fifth overall pick, instead of taking Allen, they took Bradley Chubb, who was the best defensive player in the draft. In hindsight, people within the fanbase like to say something like "We could have had Josh Allen!" but obviously there is a bit to unwrap here with that claim.
And I'm writing this article after the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen got quite embarrassed on Monday Night Football. Even after Aaron Rodgers left the lineup, the Bills could not take down Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. Allen also threw a whopping three interceptions. Here's the thing with Josh Allen: he's a good quarterback, but he's remarkably erratic in a handful of games per year. He has led the NFL in total turnovers since entering the league.
And since the beginning of the 2021 season, which has been 34 games for Allen, he's thrown a whopping 32 interceptions. He's a mostly fine quarterback who has frequent spurts of being horridly irresponsible with the football. When Allen entered the league, he was deemed a "raw" player that needed a lot of polishing.
Josh Allen was easily the worst QB in football during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he did turn a corner in 2020. His development can largely be credited to Brian Daboll, who has already won a Coach of the Year award and who is clearly a strong offensive mind. The reason why Denver shouldn't have drafted Allen and dodged a bullet is that the team most definitely did not have a coach on that staff who could have developed Allen.
And even if the Denver Broncos did, Allen surely would not have played at the level he occasionally plays in Buffalo. But that's another big issue for me. I don't think Josh Allen is good enough to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl. He's way too erratic with the football and really doesn't play with the calmness that many elite QBs in the NFL do.
