3 key stats from Denver Broncos loss to the Las Vegas Raiders
By Jordan Lopez
As the overreactions continue for the Denver Broncos on the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener, there are a few key statistics to learn and know from the 16-17 defeat.
Statistics can paint a picture of every argument that can be made. It's key that fans and the general audience research the ones that are important and noteworthy to the team—statistics that are undisputable and effective for what happened in the game (or season).
For starters, Russell Wilson was efficient and productive in his first game with Sean Payton against the Raiders.
As you can see above, Wilson was great in the season opener. Despite not having any explosive plays, it seemed that Wilson was executing the plays efficiently and did it with great composure.
Wilson only had two passes of 20+ yards, and it was apparent that the offense was missing Jerry Jeudy. Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown, which is not enough for a receiver who was the primary option. He played well for the targets and receptions he hauled in, but more was expected.
Another key statistic from the season opener was the defense and Damarri Mathis.
Jimmy Garoppolo was targeting Mathis at a high rate and was effective while doing so. According to PFF, he was the worst-graded defensive player.
Mathis allowed a 150.2 passer rating when targeted. Jakobi Meyers got the better of him on Sunday and it was very apparent to Broncos Country.
Mathis allowed seven first downs, which accounted for 31% of the first downs converted for the Raiders. Five of them were from Meyers, with Mathis in coverage.
The last key statistic from the Week 1 loss to the Raiders was about the offensive line and their solid performance.
Mike McGlinchey had the task of slowing down Max Crosby, and it was one good battle to watch. He allowed six pressures, four of them being quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit, and one sack. Crosby never makes it easy on any offensive tackle and has done more than what he did against McGlinchey. It wasn't pretty, but the performance was solid.
Garrett Bolles was the other offensive lineman to allow the pressure but allowed zero sacks. He bounced back in a big way after having a concerning preseason.
Quinn Meinerz was graded as the best offensive lineman, per PFF, and was dominant in the run game. Lloyd Cushenberry struggled a bit, and Ben Powers shined in a few plays against the Raiders.