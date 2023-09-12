Broncos lose Caden Sterns for the season
Sterns, who emerged as the Broncos starting safety next to Justin Simmons is now out for the season after an injury in the opening game against the Raiders.
During the second defensive drive for the Broncos in their season opener game against their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, starting safety Caden Sterns got injured, and was carted off the field. He did not return to the game. Sterns looked mad and emotional in the cart on his way to the locker. The Broncos were down 7-6 when the injury happened.
On Monday, the MRI results on Sterns were revealed, and Denver received bad news from it. Sterns will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season with a torn Patellar tendon, according to multiple sources.
During the offseason, it looked like Sterns secured the starting strong safety position, next to Justin Simmons, but the final depth chart ahead of Denver's Week 1 matchup showed that Sterns was co-starting with veteran Kareem Jackson, who was re-signed in the offseason to a one-year deal. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph opened the game with Simmons, Sterns, and Jackson on the field, so indeed, both were co-starting as the depth chart stated.
The Kareem Jackson re-signing makes a lot of sense now, as an insurance at the position. It was expected for it to be more just of a veteran presence in the locker, but now, at the moment, he will start at safety alongside Justin Simmons. Jackson had an interception on Jimmy Garoppolo in the red zone, during the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against the Raiders.
Caden Sterns, who only played in five games last season due to a hip injury, was expected to have a bounce back and breakout in year three, will go into the injured reserve, and with PJ Locke also on the IR, second-year Delarrin Turner-Yell, and rookie JL Skinner should have more playing time. The Broncos have Devon Key on their practice squad, so if they do not sign a veteran safety, expect Key to be elevated to the 53-man roster.
The Broncos have lost Eyioma Uwazurike (suspension), Tim Patrick, Jonas Griffith, Jalen Virgil, and now Caden Sterns for the season. They cannot catch a break.
Now, Sterns will enter the final year of his rookie contract with only 21 games, and multiple injuries. Something to monitor in the future.