Denver Broncos need to jump on chance to sign All-Pro who was shockingly cut
The Denver Broncos should sign this All-Pro
On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts shockingly released All-Pro inside linebacker, Shaquille Leonard, formerly known as Darius Leonard. The Broncos need to be in on signing him. This might be one of the more shocking things we'll see from the NFL this year. Leonard has been a stud along the defensive front for the Indianapolis Colts since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos drafted Courtland Sutton and Josey Jewell in that draft. Well, Leonard was cut on Tuesday:
Leonard, 28, was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro in 2018, racking up 163 total tackles and seven sacks. Leonard has battled his fair share of injuries since then, playing in just three games in the 2022 NFL Season with back injuries and a concussion. There's reason to believe that the LB isn't what he once was, but man, he is talented.
Right now, we really don't have much of an idea why the Colts cut one of their best players, but I guess we'll find out soon enough. Well, the Denver Broncos could still use a boost on the defensive side of the ball, and taking a chance on Leonard would be a great decision. He'll likely clear waivers because of his massive contract and become a free agent.
The Denver Broncos have a pretty porous run defense, and I'd venture to guess that Shaq Leonard could help shore that up for the Denver Broncos. Currently, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are the two starting inside linebackers, and they've turned into one of the best duos at ILB in football. Singleton makes about 48 tackles a game and Jewell has forced and recovered a ton of turnovers for Denver.
At this point, Denver needs to be considering making a late-season free agent signing to help their playoff rush. They now find themselves just one game out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, and if there is a FA out there who can help, why not? Shaquille Leonard was at one point one of the premier linebackers in football, and I believe he's still very good, and if he clears waivers, could be had for cheap.