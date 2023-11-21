Broncos WR Courtland Sutton making a strong case for NFL's best red zone threat
Is Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton the league's most talented red zone threat?
By Amir Farrell
In his sixth season with the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Courtland Sutton has made the most of his limited opportunities through 10 games. Coming off a relatively average season in 2022, Sutton has boosted the performance of Denver's receiver room, even when head coach Sean Payton has been so committed to running the football.
Sutton, 28, has reeled in 45 receptions for 499 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 10 games this season. Sutton's eight touchdowns rank second in the NFL only behind Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and currently has the most red zone receiving touchdowns in the league by any player. Sutton's 62 targets this season rank 42nd in the NFL -- just imagine how much more damage he could do to the stat sheet with more opportunities.
Through 10 games, the 28-year-old receiver has posted career highs in receiving success rate with 58.1% and catch rate with 72.6%. He virtually catches everything thrown his way and is quietly a big reason why quarterback Russell Wilson has been able to resurge his own career. Sutton is reliable as they come inside the 20-yard line and he's doing it completely out of structure. A handful of his touchdowns this season have come from the scramble drill that Wilson and himself have nearly perfected. The connection between those two is impeccable.
Without a question, Sutton's value to this team cannot be overstated enough. If you were to put the veteran wide receiver in any other offense, he would likely be replicating similar production, if not better numbers. His contested catch ability and ability to make the most ridiculous catches in the most clutch moments are invaluable to an offense. And on top of that, he makes plays on the most important part of the field which comes inside the red zone. If it were not for his incredible highlight reel of catches on third and fourth down inside the 20-yard line, who knows where the Broncos' record sits right now?
In Week 11 on Sunday Night Football, Sutton recorded a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeted and was consistently open throughout the game despite only receiving five total targets. The former Pro Bowl receiver is finally earning the respect of and recognition from the media that he deserves and certainly appears the Broncos front office was very wise to retain him following the trade deadline. It is very rare you find a red-zone talent like Courtland Sutton and luckily, the Broncos have him under contract through 2025.