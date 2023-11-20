Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 2 stock down following primetime win over Vikings
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following Denver's fourth straight victory?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have yet again won another game on primetime improving their win streak to four straight putting their record at 5-5 on the season. Head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson have found serious rhythm in late-game situations and have come up clutch in back-to-back games on national television.
As for the defense, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has the unit playing at a fringe elite level, despite the run defense remaining a lingering issue. As the Broncos continue to make a strong push for a playoff spot down the stretch of their final seven games, they'll have to clean up a mixture of minor details on both sides of the ball. However, for the time being, this team looks as good as any wild-card contender in the AFC.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following big victory over Vikings:
RB Samaje Perine
It is becoming a common theme for running back Samaje Perine to come up clutch in the passing game late in the fourth quarter for the Broncos. The veteran tailback totaled seven receptions (led all players) for 60 yards in Denver's win Sunday night and was phenomenal from a pass protection standpoint as well. He has proven to be worth every last penny the front office awarded to him in the offseason.
WR Courtland Sutton
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on the stock-up report is a no-brainer. The sixth-year receiver was Denver's most dominant receiver on the night and accumulated 66 receiving yards on four receptions and the game-winning touchdown. Sutton has truly changed the dynamic of Denver's red zone offense this season and is arguably the league's most talented threat inside the 20-yard line.