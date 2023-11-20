Russell Wilson and three others who came up big as Broncos win their fourth in a row
Did you think that at any point during this season that the Denver Broncos would have the longest winning streak in the NFL? No one did, if they were being honest.
The Broncos are finding a way. And now, the team has won four games in a row and despite a pitiful 1-5 start, they are now 5-5 and firmly in the AFC playoff race. It is the first time the Broncos have won four games in a row since 2016.
As part of the victory, the Broncos snapped what was a five-game winning streak for the Minnesota Vikings.
It was a back-and-forth game all night and at times, it certainly looked like the Broncos were being outplayed. They were getting gashed by the Vikings' run game and in the fourth quarter, with the ball at their own 31-yard line, they ran a fake punt that gained 31 yards and looked like it would end up being the biggest play of the game.
But the Broncos held them to a field goal and gave the offense one more chance to do something it had not done all night, score a touchdown. Here are the biggest stars from this game for the Broncos.