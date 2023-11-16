Broncos try to slow down the 'Passtronaut' and 2 other storylines to follow in Week 11
The Denver Broncos will square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.
Sunday Night Football in Week 11 now features a game that is highlu intriguing when just a month ago, it looked like a total dud.
The Denver Broncos (4-5) and Minnesota Vikings (6-4) each had high hopes when the 2023 season kicked off but both teams stumbled, fell and laid on the ground for an extended period of time to start the season. But the Broncos have won three games in a row after starting the year 1-5. Meanwhile, the Vikings have won five games straight after a 1-4 start.
With the two teams on the verge of turning their seasons around completely, the stage is set for a big game on Sunday night. Here are the top storylines to follow in this one.
Will the 'Passtronaut' continue his magic?
The Vikings' season looked like it was going to spiral downward in a hurry when starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was lost for the season with a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 8.
The team was forced to turn to rookie quarterback Jaren Hall but just before the trade deadline passed, the front office also chose to send a sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick.
That trade has worked out quite well.
When Hall went down with an injury early on in the team's Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dobbs was summoned to enter the game having just been on the roster for about five days. He didn't even know all of his teammate's names but he rallied the Vikings to a big win over the Falcons.
This past week against the New Orleans Saints, he was even better. Dobbs threw for 268 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 44 yards and another score. He is one of those quarterbacks (similar to present-day Russell Wilson) who is not often going to be phenomenal, but he is going to be smart, precise and mistake-free in order to lead his team to a win.
Because of all of this, Dobbs has been given the nickname the 'Passtronaut'. He graduated from Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering, which could lead him to becoming an astronaut or a rocket scientist. Truthfully, it's becoming perhaps the biggest story in the NFL in the last two weeks.
Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and is playing on his seventh NFL team (third this season alone). Can the Broncos bring him back down to Earth?