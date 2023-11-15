Broncos getting key defensive player back at just the right time
Kareem Jackson will return from his suspension in Week 11.
Denver Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson has been a controversial player this season and one that has drawn the ire of both the league and fans within Broncos Country due to several illegal hits this season that led to a suspension.
Jackson was initially suspended for four games after being disqualified following a hit against Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in Week 8. That was an alarming penalty, but it was the response to multiple hits that drew penalties and flags this season.
But that suspension was reduced to two games and following the team's dramatic Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills, that suspension has been served. Jackson will be available in Week 11 when the Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.
Though many fans may not want to see him back due to how many times his plays have hurt the team this season, it is good news for the Broncos. The safeties, outside of Justin Simmons, have not been good this year. More help is needed and it could be timely help as P.J. Locke, the man who has been filling in for Jackson, sustained an ankle injury against the Bills.
Locke may be able to shake that off and play in Week 11, but the Broncos need to turn back to Jackson even if he can. The team also has Delarrin Turner-Yell, but he has left much to be desired basically any time he's played defensive snaps.
Since his suspension, there has been talk within Broncos Country that Jackson should be left on the bench as his aggressive play is hurting the team. But if my choices in that situation are Locke and Turner-Yell, I'm taking Jackson and it's not particularly close.
Broncos roster news
By activating Jackson off of the suspended list, the Broncos waived Keondre Coburn to make room on the active roster. However, the team also cut recently signed defensive back Reese Taylor from the practice squad.
If Coburn is able to clear waivers, that could be a sign that the team intends to bring him back and put him on the practice squad.