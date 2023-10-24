Kareem Jackson's suspension is deserved, but four games is egregious
Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for four games by the league on Monday.
The Denver Broncos will be without starting safety Kareem Jackson for the next four games unless an appeal shortens the length of the suspension that was handed down by the league on Monday.
Jackson has been involved in numerous illegal hits this season that have led to him being fined nearly $90,000 by the league. This suspension could cost him much more. His latest infraction came during the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. This hit led to an unnecessary roughness penalty and the ejection of Jackson.
While few Broncos fans would argue that the veteran Jackson should not be suspended, four games seems to be more than ridiculous.
Alvin Kamara, who is on video engaging in a brawl in Las Vegas that left someone seriously injured, was suspended for just three games this season. By comparison, giving Jackson a longer suspension is a tad much.
The league clearly wants to make an example of Jackson and the style of play that has been irresponsible at best this season. He injured Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and Commanders tight end Logan Thomas earlier in the season, causing both to miss one game with concussion-like symptoms.
The only good thing for the Broncos is that Jackson will not count against the team's 53-man roster. This could leave room to sign another safety or perhaps call up Devon Key from the practice squad.
P.J. Locke, who sealed the Week 7 win with an interception after replacing Jackson, will likely assume the starting role. But Delarrin Turner-Yell will likely get more snaps and the team may need to consider seeing what rookie JL Skinner, a healthy scratch every game so far this season, can do.
If Jackson ends up serving the full four-game suspension, between the lost game checks and the money he has been fined so far this season, he will have forfeited just short of $650,000 in salary this year.
The Broncos get the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 8 and they will have to beat them without Jackson, something that will surely be a storyline heading into that game.