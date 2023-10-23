Broncos seal victory over Green Bay with late INT, winners and losers from the game
- Kareem Jackson booted again, but his replacement saves the day
- Where is Marvin Mims?
- Broncos avoid another second-half collapse
The Denver Broncos put together their most complete game of the 2023 season and though it got shaky towards the end, managed to get their second victory of the season by beating the Green Bay Packers 19-17 on Sunday.
With the win, the Broncos improved to 2-5 on the season and did so by pounding the run and playing mistake-free football. It marked the Broncos' first home win since beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale last year.
Who shined, and who didn't? Here are the winners and losers from the Week 7 contest.
Winner: Broncos' running game
The Broncos were very balanced on offense in this game but coming into the contest, the Packers had been run on more than any other team in the league. The Broncos had clearly taken note of that as attacking with the run was a big part of the game plan.
Running on early downs set the team up with several advantageous down-and-distances in the game and allowed Sean Payton to be more comfortable with his play calls.
The Broncos rushed for 145 yards on the day and averaged nearly six yards per carry. Javonte Williams had 82 yards rushing and he is starting to look like the player fans remember before he tore ligaments in his knee last season.
Jaleel McLaughlin continued to do what he has done throughout his rookie season, gaining nine yards per carry.