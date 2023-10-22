Broncos news: Edge rusher to make season debut, team adds player released by Chiefs
- Broncos add a player drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs this year
- Greg Dulcich back to IR
- Key defensive player will finally suit up
Looking to get things going in the right direction against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, the Denver Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of the game.
The team has added a player that was recently waived by a divisional rival, placed a player on injured reserve for the second time this season and activated a player they have greatly missed this year from that same IR list.
Baron Browning will make his 2023 season debut
Baron Browning, a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2021 who was supposed to be a major key to this season's defense, will finally take the field. He suffered a torn meniscus in his knee this spring which caused him to miss the team's offseason program, training camp, and each of the team's first six games this year.
He has been able to do nothing but sit back and watch his team lose five of those six games. He will take the field on Sunday against Green Bay, hoping to give the defense a needed boost. And that defense, which has been arguably the worst in the league, can certainly use him.
It remains to be seen how many snaps Browning will get considering how good Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have been and he could also be on a snap count. Still, this is significant news for this team.
Greg Dulcich returns to IR
Browning was able to join the roster as the team sent tight end Greg Dulcich back to IR as the second-year player just can't seem to get his hamstring right. As a result of the injury, which also slowed him down as a rookie, he has played in just two games this season, catching three passes for 25 yards.
Dulcich will now be required to miss at least the next four games for the Broncos. Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins will hold down the tight end position for the team during his absence.
The Broncos also have Lucas Krull on the practice squad.
Keondre Coburn claimed off of waivers
The Broncos have also claimed defensive tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers. Coburn was waived by the Chiefs, who wanted to sneak him through waivers and place him on their practice squad, but the Broncos blocked that from happening.
Coburn was selected in the sixth round of this past spring's draft but had yet to see much playing time with the Chiefs. The former Texas Longhorns player is 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds but he played closer to 350 in college.
The Broncos will see what he can bring to the defensive front, though he will likely be inactive this week against the Packers.
To make room for him, the Broncos released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was then signed to the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster for the third time this season. That is the last time he can go from the practice squad to the active roster this season.