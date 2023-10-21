Three Broncos having underrated starts to 2023
By Jack Ramsey
The 2023 Denver Broncos have been, for the most part, a train wreck. The team has lost five of its first six games, and is trending toward being a massive seller at the 2023 NFL trading deadline. However, there have been a few Broncos who have had underrated starts to the year and deserve more attention than they are getting. Here are three Denver Broncos who are having underrated starts to the 2023 season
1) Nik Bonitto
Bonitto was the Broncos' first selection in the 2022 draft after moving multiple selections for Russell Wilson and was mostly ineffective or absent during his rookie year. Bonitto only saw about 35 percent of the Broncos' snaps in 2022, but that has jumped to 63 percent in 2023, and that number figures to only grow as the Broncos have moved on from both Randy Gregory and Frank Clark. Bonitto, overall, has amassed 5.5 sacks, 18 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, nine quarterback hits, and one forced fumble, which resulted in a touchdown return by his partner edge rusher Jonathon Cooper.
Bonitto has stepped into a starting role nicely for the Broncos, and figures to be a big part of their pass rush plans going forward. As he currently sits with 5.5 sacks through 6 games, Bonitto is on pace to finish with one of the more prolific sacking seasons in Broncos franchise history. If Bonitto finishes with 16 sacks, he'd tie Simon Fletcher for the 3rd most in a single season in Broncos history.
17 would tie him with Elvis Dumervil for second in team history. The record sits with Von Miller's 18.5 sacks in 2012, and Bonitto could have that number in his sights. Bonitto deserves much more love for his sophomore season, especially as his playing time only grows.