AFC West: Denver Broncos made up huge ground in the division
The Denver Broncos gained a game on EACH team in the AFC West in Week 11!
The Denver Broncos won in Week 11 versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs all lost this week. For the first time in what seems like forever, the Broncos were able to gain a game on each team in the division in the same week. This weekend of football truly could not have gone any better for the Broncos.
The LA Chargers took a pretty horrid loss to the Green Bay Packers, and at this point, I think the team could make a change with their head coach. Brandon Staley seems to have lost control of his team if he even had any control of it to begin with. They're now 4-6 on the season and lost seven games all of last year. Chargers gonna Charger, right?
And as expected, the LV Raiders also took a pretty bad loss. They did hang around against the Miami Dolphins perhaps more than most of us expected them to, but in the end, it doesn't matter how much a team loses by; a loss is a loss, and the Raiders drop to 5-6 after their Week 11 defeat. The Denver Broncos were behind both of these teams in the standings going into the week.
The Kansas City Chiefs also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, which is the cherry on top. The Chiefs scored 0 second-half points and aren't averaging more than a point per game this season than the Broncos. The Chiefs' WR room is pretty bad, actually, and Patrick Mahomes has already thrown nine interceptions on the season, including one in Week 11 in the endzone.
The Broncos won in Week 11 in dramatic fashion (again) over the Minnesota Vikings, clinching their fourth-straight win, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. They snapped the Vikings' five-game win streak, which was the longest in the NFL. Now at 5-5, the Broncos propelled up to 10th place in the AFC standings, so they're just three spots behind the final Wild Card spot.
Denver is behind Indianapolis and Buffalo among the teams on the outside looking in, and Denver has a tiebreaker over Buffalo after their Week 10 victory. Right now, the Denver Broncos really could not have asked for a better place to be in after their 1-5 start when many thought the season was over. This just goes to show how valuable Sean Payton is to this team.
The Broncos won five games all of last year, even after starting 2-1. Right now, the Broncos will shift their focus to their Week 12 home matchup versus another backup QB in Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the 7-3 Cleveland Browns.