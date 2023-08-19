Broncos must stay away from this ridiculous trade idea at all costs
Trey Lance is not an NFL QB and he proves that every time he drops back to pass.
The Denver Broncos will face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, making them the latest team to get a look at quarterback Trey Lance. If the trend continues, it will be the latest poor outing for Lance.
Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and it was that draft in which he was often connected to the Broncos, who had the No. 9 pick. The 49ers not only drafted Lance, they traded up and gave up a lot to do it.
Lance has been terrible in San Francisco. His time there has included injuries, sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo and now apparently losing his starting job to Brock Purdy, who was the last player selected in the 2022 draft.
Now Lance probably isn't even the team's backup quarterback as Sam Darnold is getting a firm grip on that spot, prompting many to wonder what San Francisco will do with Lance. The Broncos are a team that gets tossed around in trade ideas since they are a team that still needs a quarterback of the future.
The Niners have a total disaster in Lance, and they know it. The Broncos don't need to be their sucker, even if all they would be giving up would be a late-round draft pick. Lance still has guaranteed money in his contract and there is no reason the team should consider taking that on.
Lance just does not seem to be cut out to be an NFL quarterback. His performance in the preseason last week against the Las Vegas Raiders was the latest visual proof of that. He threw a touchdown pass in the game, but it came on a fluke play that should have been an interception. He also looked quite lost at times on the field.
He's never shown the traits that many seemed to have as draft analysts ahead of the 2021 selection process and he doesn't show any kind of promise that those traits even exist. He's had enough time and it's just not there.
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy recently gave his take:
I tend to agree with everything that 'Shady' said right there. Lance has shown nothing so what would a team want to take all of that on for? For the "potential" that so many people thought he had?
There have been a lot of highly-drafted quarterbacks who proved that the NFL was not for them. Lance is going to go down as one of the worst on that list. The Broncos should not even consider any kind of potential deal for him.