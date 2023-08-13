Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Looking across the last decade in Denver Broncos' football, the team has missed the postseason seven times in a row, but that time period started off great, largely thanks to one guy.
Peyton Manning.
Manning played at an incredibly high level for most of his time with the Broncos and though the wheels started to fall off for him at the end, the team managed to send him off with a Super Bowl victory.
As a result, Manning's name will appear more than once as we run down the 10 best regular-season moments of the last 10 years for the Broncos.
So, looking back to the beginning of the 2013 season, here are those moments, in chronological order.
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Peyton Manning throws 7 TDs against the Ravens
September 5, 2013
Remember this? I'm not sure about you guys, but I can't remember looking forward to a regular-season game in Broncos history more than this one.
The 2012 season concluded for the Broncos after the Ravens came into Denver and stole a game in the divisional round of the playoffs. They then parlayed that into a Super Bowl championship. It was difficult to watch and then the league announced that the Ravens and Broncos would open the 2013 season against each other in the first game of the year.
Due to a scheduling conflict with the Baltimore Orioles having a game at the same time, the game was moved to Denver and the Broncos took advantage, pouncing on the defending champs.
Manning had one of the best games of his entire career, torching the Ravens in the process.
Joe Flacco and the Ravens hung tough for awhile, but the Broncos ended up pulling away to a 49-27 victory. Manning threw for 462 yards in the game while tying and NFL record with seven touchdown passes.
It was a bit of sweet revenge, to be sure.