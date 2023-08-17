Former Broncos coaches will have to wait a little longer for Hall of Fame
Denver Broncos fans were able to see DeMarcus Ware inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame just a couple of weeks ago, but will have to wait to see if two former head coaches ever get that call.
On Wednesday, two former Denver Broncos head coaches were officially turned away from the Hall of Fame doors in Canton, at least for one more season.
A 12-person committee instead nominated former Detroit Lions head coach Buddy Parker from a list of former head coaches and contributors. That list included both Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves.
Arguably the two best coaches in Broncos history, Shananan and Reeves will have to wait until next year to see if they are again on the list for possible enshrinement.
The list was indeed stacked this year with names such as Marty Schottenheimer, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft all turned down.
However, there are only three retired head coaches who have won multiple Super Bowls who are not already in the Hall of Fame. Shanahan is one of those, with Coughlin and George Siefert being the other two.
Reeves passed away on New Year's Day in 2022. He took the Broncos to three Super Bowls before also getting the Atlanta Falcons to the big game later in his career.
Shanahan's resume is even more impressive. Considered one of the greatest offensive minds in the game during his era, Shanahan won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos in 1997 and 1998.
Shanahan is tied with Coughlin at No. 13 on the NFL's all-time winningest head coaches list with 170 career victories. Reeves actually cracks the top 10 with his 190 career wins putting him at No. 9 on the list.
Broncos fans can still keep their fingers crossed for Randy Gradishar, who deserves to be elected perhaps more than any former player, coach or contributor who is not already in. He is a senior finalist and up to three senior finalists can earn election into the Hall of Fame when the committee votes on August 22.
As for Parker, he will now go into the Hall of Fame if he receives at least 80 percent of the vote from the Hall of Fame committee. He coached the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers after playing for both the Cardinals and Lions. He won the NFL Championship as coach of the Lions in 1952 and 1953.
The award would be given to him posthumously, as he passed away in March 1982.