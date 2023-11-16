Broncos move up 4 spots in week 11 NFL power rankings
Week 10 was wild, and for the Broncos it ended in a great way, with a win on the road, against the Buffalo Bills. Denver is now 4-5, with the next two games at home against the Minnesota Vikings and against the Cleveland Browns, respectively.
Ahead of every week, the NFL releases its power rankings, and for this week, the Broncos have moved up. With that being said, let's take a look at where the Denver Broncos are placed in the Week 11 rankings.
Rank 20: Denver Broncos (previous week rank, 24)
The Broncos have back-to-back-to-back wins, two of those against teams in the AFC that can easily be Super Bowl contenders, to be specific, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm, who posts the weekly power rankings, mentioned the following regarding the Denver Broncos ...
""I'm going to start with an apology. Vance Joseph, I'm sorry. I underestimated you and your defense. In my defense, things were looking a little rough early. But boy, since the first Kansas City game, the effort's been pretty terrific, even with the late TD drive allowed Monday. Lemme also shout out Russell Wilson, who hasn't always had it easy (or made it easy for himself) in Denver. But Monday was strong, as the 34-year-old delivered some clutch throws at winning time -- including a few clever flip passes under duress -- to sting the Bills' defense on the two late scoring drives. There were two three-and-outs and a fumble in the second half, so the offense remains an unfinished project. But even two botched extra points somehow didn't prevent a second straight statement victory over a quality foe.""- Eric Edholdm - NFL.com
The Broncos are back at home for their week 11 matchup. Back-to-back primetime games for Denver. This one will be on Sunday Night Football, against the Minnesota Vikings, looking for a 0.500 win-loss record. It will be Denver's third primetime game of the season, the first one at home.
For me, the Broncos did not have the best game against the Bills, but it was a very good one. In all three phases of the game, improvements can be made.
The offense did not take advantage of the Bills' turnovers but capitalized when it was needed the most, especially by having a great drive, that placed kicker Wil Lutz in a great position to make the game-winning field goal.
Russell Wilson had no interceptions or fumbles. Regarding the defense, man, what a game they had. They held Josh Allen under 180 passing yards, had five turnovers, and recovered four. The only thing is that they allowed over 190 rushing yards to James Cook, Latavius Murray, and Josh Allen combined. To be specific, they allowed 192, the highest amount of rushing yards allowed since week 5 against the Jets.
Lastly, regarding special teams, kicker Wil Lutz missed an extra point but made two field goals, including the game-winner with almost no time on the clock. Punter Riley Dixon had bad punts at the beginning of the game and did not hold the ball in an extra-point attempt. Rookie Marvin Mims did not see much action in the offense but was crucial in kick and punt returns. He had three returns for more than 15 yards.
Do you agree with Edholm ranking the Denver Broncos at number 20 ahead of week 11?