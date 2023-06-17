Broncos' most interesting bubble players at each position
Broncos most interesting bubble players: Linebacker- Seth Benson
Like the offensive line position, there are some solid candidates to be the most interesting bubble linebacker this summer, including Christopher Allen and Thomas Incoom, who will both look to make the team as edge rushers.
But I'm going to select an inside linebacker here with Seth Benson.
Benson's chances to make the team, at least as a rookie, rely mostly on what he can do on special teams. But that is an area in which he could excel and if he were to make the team in that role, he could work his way into a key role on defense down the line.
The Broncos have Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell as their starting inside linebackers but Jewell will be a free agent after this season and Singleton, though a tackling machine, will be 30 years old next season.
The Broncos could be looking to prepare for the future at that spot in the years to come and Benson could be part of that along with third-round pick, Drew Sanders.
It will be an important summer for Benson to start to show what he can do. Though he is likely going to be a practice squad guy, he can still be a future weapon for this defense.